Living on the edge

A bus rolled over the road edge at Shute Harbour. Brodie Jackson

VISITORS to Shute Harbour yesterday morning were greeted with the unusual sight of a public bus stuck on the rocks hanging over the edge of the water.

Cannonvale resident Brodie Jackson, who was fishing nearby, had the shock of his life as he watched a Whitsunday Transit cross the road and roll over the edge of the water some time between 8.30am and 9am.

Mr Jackson said the driver was not on the bus when it started to roll towards the water.

"I heard him start yelling as it got rolling,” he said.

Mr Jackson said the driver ran after the bus as it rolled off the edge of the road near the boat ramp.

"It was bizarre to watch,” he said.

Whitsunday Transit spokesperson Ben Malady said no-one was injured and there were no passengers on board at the time.

The vehicle sustained minor damage in the incident, Mr Malady said.