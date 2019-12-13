Lleyton Hewitt’s son Cruz following in his dad’s footsteps

REMEBER Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz?

Well, the blond-haired bub who was so often pictured watching his tennis star father from the stands or having a hit with him on the practice court is growing up fast.

In a development sure to make most readers feel a lot older than they'd like, the offspring of Australia's Davis Cup captain is starting to resemble his old man more and more as he launches into a tennis career of his own.

Lleyton was a mainstay at Melbourne Park for years, and this week Cruz was following in his famous father's footsteps as he took part in the December Showdown national championships at the Australian Open venue.

The 11-year-old, competing in the under-12 division, won his opening round singles match, coming back from a set down to win in three and he looked every inch a Lleyton clone as dad supported him from the sideline.

He had the sweatband on his wrist, the cap turned backwards and his fist-pump technique was as impeccable as Lleyton's.

The kid's got style.

We’ve seen that fist pump before.

The youngster is pretty handy off both wings.

Lleyton has said previously he believes Cruz has the talent to turn pro - a milestone that's difficult to fathom given it seems like just yesterday the kid was barely out of nappies.

Looking at these snaps of Cruz over the years just makes you wonder where the time went.

Cruz scrubbed up nice for the 2018 Newcombe Medal.

Mohawks were in style three years ago.

It still feels like Cruz should be more worried about eating ice cream than winning titles.

Even as a six-year-old Cruz showed impeccable technique.

Cruz was never far away from his dad, as we can see at Queens in 2013.

But the youngster didn’t always show an enthusiasm for the sport.

Cruz couldn’t even hold a racquet in 2010 and now he’s probably better than most of us.