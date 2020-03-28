LNP ‘Desperate and dirty’: Candidate hits out at tactics

LABOR'S Currumbin by-election candidate has blasted the LNP's 'desperate and dirty' campaign after her face was plastered on polling booth signs next to a 'dodgy' Jackie Trad.

It comes as LNP leader Deb Frecklington has robo-called Currumbin residents in a last-ditch pitch for their votes at today's by-election.

The LNP has erected prominent bunting and signage at polling stations in the key southern Gold Coast electorate, with headshots of a 'weak' Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her 'dodgy' deputy Jackie Trad.

Labor candidate Kaylee Campradt, whose image appears on some of the signs, slammed the tactic as 'desperate and dirty'.

ALP candidate Kaylee Campradt arrives at the Elanora Community Centre during the Currumbin by-election, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

"It's just what we've seen all through this campaign from the LNP,' she said.

But Labor also erected signs suggesting retired LNP MP Jann Stuckey was campaigning against the party.

The signs quote Ms Stuckey attacking party candidate Laura Gerber as a 'blow-in' after she was pre-selected by LNP heavyweights against the wishes of local branch members.

Meanwhile, in a phone message to Currumbin voters earlier today, Ms Frecklington urged them to deliver a protest vote against the Government.

"Today's election will be very close and let's send Annastacia Palaszczuk and Jackie Trad a message," she said.

LNP candidate for Currumbin Laura Gerber casts her vote at Elanaora State High School. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Queensland is going into this terrible (coronavirus) crisis in a bad shape - worst unemployment in the country, increasing crime and blocked roads.

"You deserve better. With your support the LNP will fix the M1, save local jobs and get tough on crime. Vote 1 Laura Gerber and number every box."

The call comes after the LNP text Currumbin locals calling on them to punish Ms Palaszczuk at the ballot box for forging ahead with the council election and Currumbin and Bundamba by-elections in the face of the deepening coronavirus crisis.

Pundits predict the LNP will narrowly hold Currumbin in a knife-edge contest.

