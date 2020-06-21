Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LNP Conference
LNP Conference
Politics

LNP ‘not distracted’ by poll fight

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
21st Jun 2020 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE LNP is united in wanting to see a change of government in Queensland on October 31, Opposition Deputy Leader Tim Mander said yesterday.

Asked if he was confident LNP leader Deb Frecklington and state president David Hutchinson could work together after a week of party turmoil, Mr Mander said they were internal matters "most people have no concern for".

"We're not going to be distracted by those types of things," he said.

LNP President David Hutchinson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
LNP President David Hutchinson. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Pressed on whether they could work together, Mr Mander repeated they were not going to be distracted.

"We will make sure that we do everything possible to see a change of government on October 31," he said.

It comes a week after damaging internal polling was leaked to The Courier-Mail and The Sunday Mail.

Ms Frecklington last week refused to back Mr Hutchinson staying in the job as she vowed to stay.

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre), her deputy Tim Mander (left) and other members of the LNP front bench arrive for party room meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington (centre), her deputy Tim Mander (left) and other members of the LNP front bench arrive for party room meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Senior federal LNP member and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton called on Mr Hutchinson to resign.

It is understood a special meeting of the LNP executive was held on Friday, where there was no vote over Mr Hutchinson's presidency, and he remains in the job.

Originally published as LNP 'not distracted' by poll fight

More Stories

Show More
deb frecklington editors picks lnp politics queenland state politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ironwoman’s honeymoon pulled off after wedding cancelled

        premium_icon Ironwoman’s honeymoon pulled off after wedding cancelled

        News Jordan and Tim were forced to cancel their wedding but they were delighted when they could still enjoy one stunning aspect of their big day.

        New research shows how much you value local news

        premium_icon New research shows how much you value local news

        Opinion ‘Local newspapers are the main source of information for almost half of regional...

        Ticket sales into Whitsundays soar ahead of first flight

        premium_icon Ticket sales into Whitsundays soar ahead of first flight

        News After nearly three months of empty skies, the region will welcome its first...

        Beyond the scars: 'I had 70-odd stitches in my head'

        premium_icon Beyond the scars: 'I had 70-odd stitches in my head'

        Local Faces Nicole Geisler talks about her experience of cancer and its impacts