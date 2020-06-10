Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAVINGS: LNP Leader Deb Frecklington is promising annual savings of $300 on regional Queenslander’s power bills under an LNP government.
SAVINGS: LNP Leader Deb Frecklington is promising annual savings of $300 on regional Queenslander’s power bills under an LNP government.
Politics

LNP plan to cut Far North power bills

by Roz Pulley
10th Jun 2020 5:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWER bills would be slashed by $300 a year in Far North Queensland under an LNP government, says Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Visiting Cairns today, she promised more consumer choice and cheaper power if voted into office in October.

"We know that in Brisbane you can save $300 a year on your electricity bill by having that retail competition.

"That is why we will introduce retail competition into the electricity market, so people in Cairns can have the choice of more than one provider, rather than just Ergon.

 

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the LNP will slash power bills . Photo Patrick Woods
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says the LNP will slash power bills . Photo Patrick Woods

READ MORE: QUEENSLAND BORDER COULD OPEN NEXT MONTH

 

"We know that once there is competition, it drives down the price of power bills and will save families ... $300 a year."

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said a $150m annual subsidy would put competition into the FNQ retail market.

"That subsidy will allow the electricity retailers to come to the market," Mr Mander said.

"It will be viable for them. What happens at the moment is that the Queensland Government uses the dividends from Ergon as a 'secret tax'.

"We're going to reinvest a significant amount of money back into the regions."

Originally published as LNP plan to cut Far North power bills

More Stories

energy fnq lnp politics power bills

Just In

    The Royals' Photoshop fail

    The Royals' Photoshop fail
    • 10th Jun 2020 4:56 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hamilton Island sailor receives prestigious accolade

        premium_icon Hamilton Island sailor receives prestigious accolade

        News The decorated sailor has been ‘humbled’ by the honour after a Proserpine businessman nominated his name

        Second opening works wonders for Bowen business

        premium_icon Second opening works wonders for Bowen business

        News Only open a few weeks before COVID restrictions hit, this Bowen business says they...

        'Out of town' youth crime impacting the Whitsundays

        premium_icon 'Out of town' youth crime impacting the Whitsundays

        News Juvenile offenders from “out of town” are using Airlie Beach as a fun place to hang...

        SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

        premium_icon SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

        News Councillors agree to move the Bowen Show holiday but the future of this year’s show...