LNP pledges cheap water for sugar cane growers

LNP Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett with John and Maurice Faletti, Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and deputy mayor John Collins at the Faletti family farm outside Proserpine. Peter Carruthers

FOURTH generation cane farmer Maurice Faletti said a party that could deliver cheaper electricity and water security would get his vote at the upcoming Queensland election.

A Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government will invest $9.6million towards helping fund the Whitsunday Water Recycling Project as part of its commitment to provide safe and liveable communities.

The election promise matches the same commitment for the same amount of money by Federal Labor in the lead up to the federal election last year.

LNP Shadow Housing Minister Stephen Bennett was in the Whitsundays last week and together, with the current member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, made the pledge while on the Faletti's cane farm outside Prosperine.

Mr Bennett said the project was critical to allowing the Cannon Valley Water Plant to expand its capacity and reliability for Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

Mr Faletti said "why dump it when you can use it?”.

Mr Faletti asked Mr Costigan how much water would be available to local sugar cane producers who then deflected and said that was a question for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Mayor Andrew Willcox explained the proposed water recycling project would increase the diameter of the current pipe carrying water to Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.

Rather than discharging the water into the Coral Sea after it had been through the sewage treatment plant,

Cr Willcox said the water would be "turned around” and used to grow crops.

"This is a major project that will provide local jobs and industry access to water,” Mr Costigan said.