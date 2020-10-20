Menu
LNP leader Deb Frecklington and LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot.
Politics

LNP reveals ‘largest ever’ tourism marketing campaign

Timothy Cox
20th Oct 2020 5:48 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
A $50 MILLION marketing campaign would be at the centre of an elected LNP government's strategy to energise regional tourism.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington visited Yeppoon this morning and lamented that Queensland seemed to no longer be Australians' holiday destination of choice.

She announced her cure for that languor - the "largest ever tourism marketing destination blitz" which would see $50 million dispersed among Queensland's 13 regional tourism organisations over one year to promote "the uniqueness of all our local regions".

"We all know that Queensland is the Sunshine State," Ms Frecklington said.

"We all know and love Queensland and want to encourage more tourists, not only into the state, but for Queenslanders to holiday at home.

"Many Australians are planning their next Christmas holiday and I want them here in places like Yeppoon, or Cairns, Whitsundays, Gold or Sunshine Coasts, the outback or other great Queensland destinations."

Ms Frecklington predicted that the investment in advertising would end up leaving $1.7 billion in the tourism market, while making sure that "thousands of jobs are protected".

She said Queensland was trailing the southern states in tourist popularity even before COVID-19.

"I want to see Queensland beat Victoria on the tourism ladder," she said.

"In fact I'd love to see Queensland work towards beating New South Wales on the tourism ladder.

"This is about restoring Queensland as the leader in tourism once again."

Questioned about the money's origins, Ms Frecklington said that the LNP's accounting would be made public once all of its announcements had been made.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones. News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Tourism Minister Kate Jones responded by saying "you can't trust a word the LNP says."

"The LNP cut $188 million last time Deb Frecklington and Campbell Newman controlled the purse strings," she said.

"On Saturday, the Premier and I announced an extra $74 million for tourism under a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government. And today, the LNP announces $50 million.

"It's a slap in the face for our tourism industry which continues to struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've invested more in tourism than any other government in Queensland's history."

Labor's tourism money would be spread more widely than the LNP's with $15 million meant for regional tourism organisations, and the rest to go towards marketing, events, and training programs for businesses.

