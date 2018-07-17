Menu
Login
GOING GREEN: Whitsunday Catchment Landcare members Kathy Bernett and Peter Alden.
GOING GREEN: Whitsunday Catchment Landcare members Kathy Bernett and Peter Alden. Peter Carruthers
News

LNP to fund the greening of the Whitsundays

17th Jul 2018 11:26 AM

TWO Whitsunday organisations will receive funding of between $30,000 and $50,000 to undertake work to improve the natural environment under the Liberal National Government's National Landcare Program.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen announced the successful grant recipients under the $5 million Environment Small Grants component of Phase Two of the program.

"I would like to congratulate both Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and Whitsunday Catchment Landcare who will be receiving Australian Government grant funding to deliver natural resource management activities that will improve the quality of the Whitsunday environment,” Mr Christensen said.

"Through the National Landcare Program Environment Small Grants opportunity, the Australian Government is investing $5 million, through one-off grants of between $5,000 and $50,000, in community projects which are delivered at the local level and contributing to national environment priorities.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays trainee carer Katrina Barrett with an abandoned sugar glider.
Fauna Rescue Whitsundays trainee carer Katrina Barrett with an abandoned sugar glider. Dane Lillingstone

"Fauna Rescue Whitsundays plan to revegetate between eight and 12 release/rehab/carers areas to aid sustainable food sources for wildlife.

"The area has been impacted repeatedly by cyclones over the past 20 years and this is about planning ahead so that we don't lose wildlife numbers. The group will also undertake education and involve the community in their work.

"Whitsunday Catchment Landcare aim to encourage sustainable land management on small properties, particularly those adjacent to national parks and threatened species habitats.

"This is the kind of practical environmental work that protects, rehabilitates and restores our environmental assets in the region and I congratulate these groups on their endeavours.”

fauna rescue whitsundays george christensen lnp whitsunday landcare whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    Army trains sights on 'safebase' in Bowen

    News AFTER opening the door to more than 1000 men and women from the armed forces last month, plans are underway for Bowen to host more large scale exercises.

    Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    News Sea Eagles claim victory over 'top-of-the-ladder' Tigers

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach

    News Spaniards loving the Aussie sunshine in Airlie Beach.

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    MV Banks finally departs the Whitsundays at a cost of $365k

    News MV Banks finally departs Whitsunday Island on the high tide.

    Local Partners