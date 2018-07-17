LNP to fund the greening of the Whitsundays

TWO Whitsunday organisations will receive funding of between $30,000 and $50,000 to undertake work to improve the natural environment under the Liberal National Government's National Landcare Program.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen announced the successful grant recipients under the $5 million Environment Small Grants component of Phase Two of the program.

"I would like to congratulate both Fauna Rescue Whitsundays and Whitsunday Catchment Landcare who will be receiving Australian Government grant funding to deliver natural resource management activities that will improve the quality of the Whitsunday environment,” Mr Christensen said.

"Through the National Landcare Program Environment Small Grants opportunity, the Australian Government is investing $5 million, through one-off grants of between $5,000 and $50,000, in community projects which are delivered at the local level and contributing to national environment priorities.

Fauna Rescue Whitsundays trainee carer Katrina Barrett with an abandoned sugar glider. Dane Lillingstone

"Fauna Rescue Whitsundays plan to revegetate between eight and 12 release/rehab/carers areas to aid sustainable food sources for wildlife.

"The area has been impacted repeatedly by cyclones over the past 20 years and this is about planning ahead so that we don't lose wildlife numbers. The group will also undertake education and involve the community in their work.

"Whitsunday Catchment Landcare aim to encourage sustainable land management on small properties, particularly those adjacent to national parks and threatened species habitats.

"This is the kind of practical environmental work that protects, rehabilitates and restores our environmental assets in the region and I congratulate these groups on their endeavours.”