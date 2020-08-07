Details have come to light of the apt location the state’s embattled LNP chose for a love-in – at a cost of a cool $25,000.

Did the fun-loving folk in the Liberal National Party cut their own episode of Love Island when they secretly hired one of Queensland's most exclusive getaway late last year?

Despite crying poor after being banned from raiding the pockets of their developer mates, Electoral Commission of Queensland records show the LNP dropped a cool $24,648.80 bunking down on the rather aptly named Makepeace Island.

The luxury island in the Noosa River is owned Sir Richard Branson, his former airline's former boss Brett Godfrey, and vitamin spruiker turned serial entrepreneur Radek Sali.

Billed as a private hideaway, the tiny heart-shaped island is usually a playground for the rich and famous who want to keep their cavorting in togs away from the prying lens of paparazzi.

With three luxury villas, four rooms, a tennis court, a 15-person spa and a 500,000-litre lagoon pool, the island can be exclusively rented for $12,000 a night in the high season for up to eight adults.

Sir Richard Branson at Makepeace Island in 2011

But what were Queensland politics' perennial second-place-getters doing on the island?

Who got pleasure? And was it really worth all those dollars raised from non-developers?

LNP state director Michael O'Dwyer didn't respond to George Street Confidential's queries, which is understandable given he's been a tad busy showing the party's new president Cynthia Hardy around the office.

Given all the recent bad blood between leader Deb Frecklington and LNP headquarters of late - which descended into the Opposition office refusing to share information - a return trip to Makepeace Island may be needed if Sir Dick will have them back.

Originally published as LNP's secret stay on billionaire's island