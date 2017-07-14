Loading up for Airlie Fest

CARB LOAD: Whitsunday Running Club members Robyn Corrigan and Mark McConkey with Jazelle Fletcher, Jazmyn Fyvie and Pippy the dog promote the up-coming pasta party at the Coffee Club on July 14.

YOU don't have to be an athlete to enjoy the Airlie Beach Running Festival.

A pasta party will be held at the Mantra Club Croc resort in Cannonvale the night before the running events take place as a way to kick-start the festival.

An event not just for runners, organisers are encouraging anyone in the Whitsunday community, as well as any visitors, to get on down to Club Croc and enjoy a cheap meal with some friendly faces.

But there's still a serious side to the night.

"It's quite common at large running events that runners get together the night before and have a carbohydrate meal. It's part of a lot of people's running routine,” race director Tim Oberg said.

"People also like to do it for a social thing.

"Mantra Club Croc are a new sponsor this year and we thought what a great way to get everyone together at the resort.”

With numbers for the festival already looking like surpassing last year's event, it's sure to be an event not to be missed and Mr Oberg said he wanted everyone to know what a great place Club Croc was.

"We're trying to shine a light on Club Croc (in doing it) as well,” he said.

"We'd like to get everyone down there at Club Croc the night before everything begins to have a meal. It's going to be pretty low key and at a good price.

"We're hoping a lot of people come along. It's a great way to meet people in Whitsundays. It's not just runners, family and friends, anyone can come.”

It won't be the only chance to socialise at the event with a pool party planned to wrap up the festivities at Club Croc from 12-4pm on Sunday.

"It will be a chance for people to ease those weary muscles at Club Croc with some lunch and a swim,” he said.

"We're trying to make the whole weekend as family friendly as possible.”

RUNNING PREP

WHAT: Airlie Beach Running Festival's Pasta Party

WHEN: 5-7pm, Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale

COST: $10 for a plate of pasta