23°
News

Loading up for Airlie Fest

Dane Lillingstone | 14th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
CARB LOAD: Whitsunday Running Club members Robyn Corrigan and Mark McConkey with Jazelle Fletcher, Jazmyn Fyvie and Pippy the dog promote the up-coming pasta party at the Coffee Club on July 14.
CARB LOAD: Whitsunday Running Club members Robyn Corrigan and Mark McConkey with Jazelle Fletcher, Jazmyn Fyvie and Pippy the dog promote the up-coming pasta party at the Coffee Club on July 14. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

YOU don't have to be an athlete to enjoy the Airlie Beach Running Festival.

A pasta party will be held at the Mantra Club Croc resort in Cannonvale the night before the running events take place as a way to kick-start the festival.

An event not just for runners, organisers are encouraging anyone in the Whitsunday community, as well as any visitors, to get on down to Club Croc and enjoy a cheap meal with some friendly faces.

But there's still a serious side to the night.

"It's quite common at large running events that runners get together the night before and have a carbohydrate meal. It's part of a lot of people's running routine,” race director Tim Oberg said.

"People also like to do it for a social thing.

"Mantra Club Croc are a new sponsor this year and we thought what a great way to get everyone together at the resort.”

With numbers for the festival already looking like surpassing last year's event, it's sure to be an event not to be missed and Mr Oberg said he wanted everyone to know what a great place Club Croc was.

"We're trying to shine a light on Club Croc (in doing it) as well,” he said.

"We'd like to get everyone down there at Club Croc the night before everything begins to have a meal. It's going to be pretty low key and at a good price.

"We're hoping a lot of people come along. It's a great way to meet people in Whitsundays. It's not just runners, family and friends, anyone can come.”

It won't be the only chance to socialise at the event with a pool party planned to wrap up the festivities at Club Croc from 12-4pm on Sunday.

"It will be a chance for people to ease those weary muscles at Club Croc with some lunch and a swim,” he said.

"We're trying to make the whole weekend as family friendly as possible.”

RUNNING PREP

WHAT: Airlie Beach Running Festival's Pasta Party

WHEN: 5-7pm, Saturday, July 15

WHERE: Mantra Club Croc, Cannonvale

COST: $10 for a plate of pasta

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Awesome weather brings fish

Awesome weather brings fish

The bottom fishing just continues to be brilliant with red throat emperor and big coral trout making up the bulk of the catches.

Have your say on the Cannonvale foreshore

The Cannonvale Beach foreshore.

Have your say on the Cannonvale foreshore.

ID Scanners under fire

Magnums Hotel venue manager Jarryd Barclay uses a new ID scanner in Airlie Beach.

ID Scanners under fire.

Sailing family 'going where the wind will take' them

Matt, Annabell and Sasha Stewart prepare to set sail on the 50ft ketch Iron Will.

Sailing family 'going where the wind will take' them.

Local Partners

Hayman Island for sale for at least $300 million

Resort island up for sale

Giving life in the form of jackets

LIFE SAVERS: Whitsunday Sailablity clients wearing the life jackets donated by Variety Queensland.

Sailability makes use of donated life jackets.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

KERMIT may have been left speechless — but his longtime puppeteer has plenty to say about being ousted from Muppet Studios.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Celebrating the heart of the reef

CRAZY COLOUR: The Rotary street parade is a colourful heart of the reef-themed affair.

Whitsunday Reef Festival set for massive weekend.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 Under Contract

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Sleek and Stylish Townhouse Priced to SELL

8/164 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $257,000

This stunning well appointed , only a short walk to the beach, local cafes, restaurants, parks, schools and Whitsunday Shopping Centre. If you are looking for...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

Great Value for Money

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $228,500

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Where Paradise meets the Ocean

33/15 Flame Tree Court, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

With modern elegance in the Whitsunday lifestyle this memorable two bedroom apartment will leave an unforgettable impression on you. Summit Apartments Airlie Beach...

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!