Local action needed to help save the 'backbone' of the reef

THE threats to the Great Barrier Reef may be global, but a new scientific report says the solutions are local.

A new scientific report published today in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution indicates local action is needed to help save the "backbone” of the Great Barrier Reef.

The team of 80 international and Australian scientists said coral species that were competitive and stress-tolerant formed the "framework” of the reef system.

These corals thrive in areas that have been less prone to heatwave-driven bleaching, and are further from human settlements and agriculture, the scientists said.

Their report found that identifying the areas where most of these framework-building corals are found, and protecting those areas, would give reefs the best chance of surviving and thriving in the future.

"Our findings suggest there is still time for the strategic conservation and management of the world's last functioning coral reefs, providing some hope for global coral reef ecosystems and the millions of people who depend on them,” the report said.

By using three management strategies to protect, recover and transform, the report said local reef communities can save these framework corals.

The scientists suggested reef communities, such as Mackay and the Whitsundays, implement policies to minimise the human impact on the reef, including placing local restrictions on damaging fishing, pollution or industrial activities.

"Mitigating local stressors ... alongside targeted investments in coral reef rehabilitation and restoration, could help to accelerate natural coral recovery,” their report said.

"Urgent management efforts for coral reefs... might sustain a network of functioning reefs in the Indo-Pacific to avoid ecosystem collapse.”

Despite the hope for the Great Barrier Reef, the scientists warned that local efforts to save the reef would be in vain if water temperatures continued to increase as a result of climate change.