Local athletes represent North Queensland in Cairns

ATHLETICS: Three Cannonvale State School athletes will be heading to Cairns next weekend to represent North Queensland in the Queensland School Sport 10-12 Years Championships.

Bree Giller, 12, Drew Suckling, 10, and Zia Muller, 11, were selected on the results of several district competitions, including a decider in Townsville in September.

Bree will be competing in the 12-year-old girls category in the 800m and 1500m distances.

Bree's mother, Paulette Giller, said Bree had made the North Queensland team three years in a row and had been training with The Running Buddies group.

She is also a member of the Whitsunday Athletics Club and trains with them once a week to prepare for the event.

"Bree is very excited this year. For the past two years the States have been in Brisbane, so it'll be nice to be competing in Cairns for a change,” Ms Giller said.

"It's about being sporty, part of a team and making lifelong friendships from far and wide.

"As parents, we are super happy for her to get to state level for a third year in a row.”

Zia will be competing in the Under-11s girls category in 800m and 1500m distances.

Mother, Sarita Muller, said Zia has been training hard to get to where she is in the lead up to the competition.

"She trains on the board walk whenever we can and at Whitsunday Sportspark in Jubilee Pocket,” Ms Muller said.

"I think she's a little bit nervous, but excited.”

Drew is a sprinter and will be competing in the 10-year-old boys category in the 100m and 200m distances and the 4x100m relay race.

Drew's mother Kerrie Suckling said the honour was unexpected as Drew had only started participating in athletics this year.

"He's never competed in athletics before although he's competed in other sports. He'd never trained prior to this and then he got through to Townsville and his times keep getting better and better,” she said.

"We've had a bit of sprint training with Whitsunday Athletics, rugby league which keeps him fit, and agility training.

"I think it's really exciting for him. He has quite a bit of skill in this area.”

The State Championships will be taking place over the weekend of October 18-20 at Barlow Park, Cairns.