BOOK LAUNCH: Gail Harvey launched her new book, Batten Down the Hatches on Hamilton Island last week.
Local author presents cyclone survival book

by Claudia Alp
26th Jun 2018 2:40 PM

SURVIVING 20 cyclones and 49 gales over the South China Sea is no small endeavour but for local author Gail Harvey, none of them came close to the devastation brought by Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Harvey experienced the destruction of Cyclone Debbie first-hand being under the eye of the storm on Hamilton Island and wrote Batten Down the Hatches to share her survival insights.

"Basically it teaches you many little things that you don't normally think about like critical preparation, how to reconnect with your family and community and what you need to recover and rebuild,” Ms Harvey said.

"It's not just about surviving cyclones it's about surviving life. It's really your attitude after something like this that will determine the rest of your life.

"You can live in that memory for the rest of your life or you can get on with it and rebuild and that's something I think the Whitsundays has definitely done.”

Whitsunday residents will have the opportunity to meet Ms Harvey when she presents her cyclone survival book titled Batten down the Hatches at libraries across the Whitsunday region.

The community can meet the author and hear a personal account of survival stories and rebuilding after Cyclone Debbie, plus the author's tips for being prepared for future natural disasters.

The event is free and will include light refreshments.

Books will be for sale on the day for a special price of $19.95 with $2 from each sale to be donated to RACQ CQ Rescue.

MEET GAIL HARVEY:

  • Cannonvale Library: Saturday, June 30, 10-11.30am
  • Proserpine Library: Saturday, July 14, 10-11.30am
