Local business celebrates three decades today

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Hogs Breath Cafe founder and company director Don Algie with mascot Hogster at the cafe which will celebrate 30 years today.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Hogs Breath Cafe founder and company director Don Algie with mascot Hogster at the cafe which will celebrate 30 years today. Monique Preston

THE restaurant that started in Airlie Beach before growing into an international franchise is celebrating its 30th birthday today.

Don Algie - the original Boss Hog - opened Hog's Breath Cafe in a converted house in the main street of Airlie Beach 30 years ago.

Having spent some time working in the United States, Mr Algie wanted to bring some of America back to Australia with him.

And there the idea of Hog's Breath was born - with the cafe based on American style ones, serving prime ribs and big dinner salads.

Five years after opening the original Airlie Beach restaurant, Hog's Breath moved to its current purpose-built location, also in Main St.

Hog's Breath company director Ginger White said the cafe had become famous for its prime ribs.

"We built our name on our prime ribs. That's our specialty,” she said. Mr Algie had high hopes for his business, even in the early days - with visions of growing it into a chain of restaurants.

Now Hog's Breath Cafes can be found throughout Australia and in some Asian countries. For a time, it was also in New Zealand.

While the Airlie Beach store is part of the franchise and run by a franchisee nowadays, Ms White said Mr Algie was still a director of the company and they were pleased Hog's Breath was still continuing all these years later.

"We're happy,” she said.

"Hopefully there's still a long way to go,” she said.

"There's a quote we're famous for: 'There are many things we've done, but we 'aint ever had too much fun.'”

Over the years with Hog's Breath, Mr Algie has been heavily involved in Airlie Race Week - with a Boss Hog trophy still awarded each year.

To celebrate the three decades, Mr Algie will be at Hog's Breath Airlie Beach today to have a drink with others who would like to raise a glass with Boss Hog himself.