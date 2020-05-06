Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tenzin Norbu and his wife Sara have opened Copper Bench, a new cafe on Ruthven St, Toowoomba.
Tenzin Norbu and his wife Sara have opened Copper Bench, a new cafe on Ruthven St, Toowoomba.
Business

Local business hits roadblock with COVID-19 support

Tobi Loftus
, tobi.loftus@thechronicle.com.au
6th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW Toowoomba business has taken to social media to question the lack of support available to emerging businesses as a result of COVID-19 turnovers.

The Copper Bench cafe opened in Ruthven St last year and like all cafes, has seen a downturn in customers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

"To basically to get any assistance from the Government they want us to (have had a) 30 per cent (or) more drop in sales then compare that to the few month when we first started - when we were extremely quiet," the cafe said.

"Judging our lives based on our first opening months figures to determine whether we genuinely need assistance has flaws as you can see."

The business said it had been forced to change their opening hours to close at 3pm every day instead of 5pm.

They said they would continue to fight to remain open and get support for their staff.

"We will keep things rolling for our employees and suppliers," they said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign to spread message of support

        premium_icon Campaign to spread message of support

        News Whitsunday Counselling and Support are calling for the community to take to social media this month.

        Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        premium_icon Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        News As a very different kind of Queensland Small Business Month rolls out across the...

        First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        premium_icon First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        News It was a mixed bag for tourism operators, but they’re optimistic it’s a sign of...

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught

        • 6th May 2020 5:34 AM