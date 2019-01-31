Dalby business left $1.6m out of pocket in liquidation

WASTED MONEY: Steven and Hermes Speziali want people to know of the money wasted on the project.

A DALBY business has been left $1.6million out of pocket after the French government-owned company, Areva Solar KCP, went into liquidation weeks after it was ordered by a Supreme Court to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Father and son duo Hermes and Steven Speziali own the family business Nortask and were embroiled in a legal battle after the failed Kogan Creek Solar Boost project, operated by Areva Solar KCP and CS Energy, forced them to lay off workers and cost millions in legal assistance, and damage to their property.

The project allegedly went pear-shaped when the materials, purchased by Areva Solar KCP, were found to be defective, according to Steven.

"CS Energy put a hold on the project to sort out these problems," Steven told the Herald.

"Areva Solar KCP could not sort out the problems on their side, and had more problems.

"At the end of the day, they pulled the pin and Areva Solar KCP and CS Energy went their own way."

When the project failed, Nortask were instructed by Areva Solar KCP to store as many as 3000 mirrored solar panels on their own property, for 4-6 months.

Nortask held the materials for a total of 33 months.

Shortly after reaching a settlement in the Supreme Court, Areva Solar KCP went into voluntary liquidation, claiming they had just $5600 AUD to their name, according to the Spezialis lawyer, Ben Gouldson.

"The shares that exist in the company (Areva Solar KCP), it said they had received $63million Australian for those shares," Mr Gouldson said.

"When the company went into liquidation, it declared that it had $5630 - odd of cash in bank, and that's it. Where's the $63million?"

Despite the loss to their business, the Spezialis are also outraged by the $45million of taxpayers' money wasted on the failed project.

"When does it stop?" Mr Speziali said.

"Are we having a sort of an attitude that because it's the taxpayers' money... we shouldn't worry about it?

The Spezialis wish to see an end to the wastage of money caused by the project, and future government-authorised projects.

"If we can alert and stop someone else from taking advantage of the situation or getting away... that's a hell of an achievement," Mr Speziali said.

"That would be a sweet reward for me of it all."