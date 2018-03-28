Menu
Login
News

Local business wins national award

RECOGNITION: Navico's Ken Thompson, Gordan Tallis and Mark McNally with his national award.
RECOGNITION: Navico's Ken Thompson, Gordan Tallis and Mark McNally with his national award.
Jessica Lamb
by

IN THE year Cyclone Debbie devastated the region, one Whitsunday business has taken adversity in it's stride and won a national award.

Whitsunday Outboard Centre was awarded Navico Australia highest sales growth award for 2017 Australia wide.

Mark McNally has owned and operated the business with his wife Tamera for eight years and after a trial, started stocking Navico products last year.

"About 95 per cent of our customers are locals and I would like to thank my six great staff and our local customers for supporting local businesses - which is a big thing in the area since Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"We pride ourselves in our work and we try and do the best job possible at a reasonable price - we will be having a special for locals in celebration of this award.”

The business employs six local staff and sees around 20 boats a week after expanding 18 months ago and moving up the road from 1 William Murray Dr to 17 William Murray Dr.

Mr McNally said although his business was fairly lucky in regards to cyclone damage, his staff were at the marinas quickly trying to help out boat owners and customers.

"It's not about money at the end of the day,” he said.

Topics:  award navico whitsunday outboard centre

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WEG jumps into comp season

WEG jumps into comp season

THE Whitsunday Equestrian Group hosted the club's first competition for the year last weekend.

QUOTA lends a helping hand

EASTER SAIL: Sailability members and clients with QUOTA Whitsunday members Margaret Perkins and Barb Kinsey.

Sailability recieves a boost in time for Easter.

Ready to Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Explore Group all rounder Rhys Bradford at the New shop in Airlie Beach.

Get ready to Explore the reef; with a deeper understanding.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light

RESORT REBUILD: Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox, minister for state development, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick and the member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert in Airlie Beach discuss the benefits of a $583mill redevelopment of Lindeman Island announced yesterday.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light.

Local Partners