Local business wins national award

IN THE year Cyclone Debbie devastated the region, one Whitsunday business has taken adversity in it's stride and won a national award.

Whitsunday Outboard Centre was awarded Navico Australia highest sales growth award for 2017 Australia wide.

Mark McNally has owned and operated the business with his wife Tamera for eight years and after a trial, started stocking Navico products last year.

"About 95 per cent of our customers are locals and I would like to thank my six great staff and our local customers for supporting local businesses - which is a big thing in the area since Cyclone Debbie,” he said.

"We pride ourselves in our work and we try and do the best job possible at a reasonable price - we will be having a special for locals in celebration of this award.”

The business employs six local staff and sees around 20 boats a week after expanding 18 months ago and moving up the road from 1 William Murray Dr to 17 William Murray Dr.

Mr McNally said although his business was fairly lucky in regards to cyclone damage, his staff were at the marinas quickly trying to help out boat owners and customers.

"It's not about money at the end of the day,” he said.