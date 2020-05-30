Local candidate hoping for ‘positive outcome’ on restrictions

LABOR candidate for Whitsunday Tracey Cameron says she is looking forward to a “positive outcome” when the Premier speaks tomorrow regarding COVID-19 restrictions and a proposed NQ travel “bubble”.

North Queensland’s tourism bodies, including the Whitsundays, have put forward a plan to introduce a travel “bubble” to encourage tourism.

They are pushing to reopen North Queensland and allow Queenslanders to travel between regions and towns by June 12, when Stage 2 COVID-19 restrictions start.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is due to deliver her review tomorrow and make an announcement regarding the easing of restrictions still further.

Earlier this week, the Premier said the travel bubble plan seemed ‘feasible’ and that she would have a decision by the end of this month. She said she was “more than happy” to speak to North Queensland tourism operators about the plan.

“The Premier met with everybody this week and feedback so far seems positive and everyone seems to be optimistic,” Ms Cameron said.

“A travel bubble for North Queensland would be the first step in helping us to economic recovery. I hope the positive vibe carries through to tomorrow with a positive outcome.”

Ms Cameron said she supported the idea of a NQ travel bubble “100 per cent”.

“The Premier has made it clear she’s really eager to get the economy moving again,” Ms Cameron said.

“We need jobs, jobs and more jobs. There is so much care being taken with decisions and everything is carefully considered so it is done as safely and responsibly as possible.

“Queensland has done an amazing job with dealing with COVID-19 - hats off to everybody in the state.”

Calls for a NQ travel bubble have been warmly welcomed by Whitsundays’ battling tourism operators, saying it would make a “huge difference” to their recovery.

Red Cat Adventures owner Julie Telford said 42 per cent of their domestic market came from within Queensland last year.

“Having North Queensland properly opened to North Queenslanders in Stage 2 of relaxed restrictions would make a huge difference to us, and the Whitsundays overall,” she said.

Whitsunday Segway Tours owner Zak Kelly said creating a NQ travel bubble would be great for helping tourism businesses such as his get back to operating again.

“About 50 per cent of my guests are from Queensland, particularly from North Queensland - it’s a win-win for everyone.”