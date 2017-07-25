22°
Local champions deliver heart-warming gesture

Louise Shannon | 25th Jul 2017 4:13 PM
COMMUNITY SPIRIT: A total of $24,627.20 has been raised towards recovery from Cyclone Debbie.
COMMUNITY SPIRIT: A total of $24,627.20 has been raised towards recovery from Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

A COMMITTED combination of tireless and devoted efforts by the Volunteer Whitsundays group and a GoFundMe fundraising site has helped those recovering from Cyclone Debbie, with a total of $24,627.20 raised.

The GoFundMe crowdfunding page was created by Airlie Beach woman Tracey Lord who said this week that after seeing the widespread devastation of Cyclone Debbie, she had been spurred to do as much as she could for her home town. "When I drove around and saw the destruction from the cyclone, I couldn't even explain what I thought. It was like a bomb had gone off. So, straight away I thought, 'We're going to need as much help as we can get'," she said.

Ms Lord said generous donations had been made from around Australia and the money would now be divided between: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, $4000; Eco Barge Clean Seas, $4000; Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre, $2000; Fauna Rescue Whitsundays Association Inc, $2000; PCYC Wild Ones Program, $4000; Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network, $4000; and 20 vouchers for counselling at Whitsunday Professional Counselling, $1200.

A free event for children and families hosted by Cosmos Burgers and the Reef Gateway Hotel would also be funded with $3627.20 and held later in the year.

As initial clean-up operations began in the aftermath of the cyclone, the Volunteer Whitsundays group, founded by Jo Sweeney, started a Facebook page to help people communicate with each other and seek help.

Initially, Ms Lord said volunteers had asked for donations to buy gumboots and gloves to help with the clean-up - or they purchased necessities with their own money - but they quickly realised the large scale of work to be done and began the GoFundMe page, which attracted widespread attention. Teams of volunteers were able to work steadfastly via a well-coordinated roster system to clean up anywhere it was needed, helping to remove trees from houses, and acquiring necessary items such as new beds and furniture.

Ms Lord said there was still plenty of work to be done.

"When you drive around now, you still see houses all around with tarps still on the roofs, or roofs still missing and people struggling to claim their insurance. It's very hard to get back to normal after something like that. We're all just doing the best we can," she said.

Ms Lord said many of her friends and family had donated money directly or organised fundraisers of their own and given the money to the GoFundMe page. She said a friend in Sydney coordinated two raffles and twice raised $1500, while another friend created his own GoFundMe page and then passed on the $1500 he raised. There was even a band from Cairns who organised a show and an auction and raised more than $6000 which they donated.

Stacy Harvey, owner of Mama Africa, donated $2700 of door takings raised over a one-month period. Ms Harvey said she had watched Ms Lord and the many volunteers she coordinated doing an "incredible" job helping locals with clean-up efforts. She said everyone needed help, and through the Facebook page people were able to have direct and near-immediate communication with others.

"People could get access to help quickly ... I've never seen anything like it," she said.

"I think it would have taken a lot of people a lot longer to recover without them. I was inspired by the time and effort they were putting in."

Ms Harvey said Mama Africa had also suffered damage and had operated with temporary flooring, but donating the door takings was one way of allowing her staff to keep their jobs, while also helping others in need.

Volunteer Whitsundays coordinator Jo Sweeney said it was heartwarming to donate money to these wonderful organisations that were continuing to help the community and environment in an ongoing capacity.

"We really do have so many passionate local champions," she said.

Thank you to everyone who donated via:

Tracey's Go Fund Me campaign (which included $500 from Marino's)

Drew Boy and the Sax Addicts Cairns Cares Fundraiser

Shane Richter's GoFundMe campaign

Reef Gateway raffles and donations

Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub

Big Al's World events

Elvis Tour Raffle

There were also companies and organisations that donated in kind goods to Volunteer Whitsundays over the recovery period including; Telstra Whitsunday, ADG Corporation (Mt Isa), Big W, Dollars and Sense, Local Directories, Paradise Printing, Angel Signs, Tropical Designs. Rotary Airlie Beach assisted with donations and establishing the Give Centre.

How each charity is going to use the funds:

$4000: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre

To help with a project that advocates for insurance claimants who are finalising a scope of works, locating temporary accommodation and assisting people going through the stress of recovering after Cyclone Debbie.

$4000: Eco Barge Clean Seas

The funds will be used to continue to clean Shute Harbour and conduct an island clean-up to remove the vast amount of marine debris that has washed up into our south-east facing bays.

$2000: Whitsunday Turtle Rescue Centre

The funds will be used to ensure volunteers can respond to a rescue event and provide care and medication for any sick or injured sea turtles that come into their care after the loss of seagrass from TC Debbie.

$2000: Fauna Rescue Whitsundays Association Inc

The funds will be used to help build aviaries and enclosures damaged in the cyclone as well as providing specialised foods and ongoing veterinary care to those animals still in care.

$4000: PCYC - Wild Ones Program

The funds will be used to recommence the Wild Ones Program without charging parents the term fee of $100 per child, purchasing uniforms and some new equipment for camping ventures and to help continue the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

$4000: Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network

The funds will be used to provide counselling for immediate family members affected by a suicide attempt, as well as helping develop other strategies the network is working towards.

$1200: 20 vouchers for counselling @ Whitsunday Professional Counselling

The sessions are available for free by phoning Mirella De Boni simply mention Volunteer Whitsundays at time of booking. These sessions are suitable for children or adults by phoning 0418 203 450.

$3627.20: An event for children and families with Cosmos Burgers and Reef Gateway Hotel to be held later in the year.

Whitsunday Times

