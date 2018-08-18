Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

GOOD DEED: Courtney, Savannah, Brooklyn, Victoria and Harrison Fraser with their backpacks that they made at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre for the homeless.

ONE selfless good deed a week - that's all it takes for Cannonvale parents Caroline and Grant to teach their five children a valuable lesson.

Last week, Harrison, 8, Victoria, 7, Savannah, 5, Courtney, 3, and Brooklyn Fraser, 1, spent an afternoon putting backpacks of food and other items together for the homeless in the community.

It started when the Fraser family did a cook up for the community in the wake of Cyclone Debbie and put a call out on Facebook to anyone who needed a meal.

The response was so impressive, they did another cook up the following day at the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre and even delivered meals to people who couldn't travel.

Mrs Fraser said she and her husband wanted their children to learn the importance of helping each other out and being non-judgemental to people who were less fortunate.

"It's really important for me and my husband for our kids to know how fortunate they are, so once a week we buy someone random a coffee or make a couple of meals for a local family or someone we know,” she said.

"The kids love it. They get a buzz out of it too. Life's about what goes around comes around, so we put the positive vibes out there and if we're ever in need, maybe someone will help us too.”