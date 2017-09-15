Local, family 'n' value

HEARTY MEALS: Jubilee Tavern's new menu rolled out last Wednesday.

HEARTY MEALS: Jubilee Tavern's new menu rolled out last Wednesday. Jessica Lamb

THE new month brings a new menu for Jubilee Tavern.

Head chef Erik Andrews has channelled 12 years of experience to adapt 5-star dishes from along the east coast to an affordable pallet.

"I want to bring a variety of good quality food that families can afford so eating out can be a weekly or fortnightly thing,” Erik said.

"I've sourced the best wagyu rump steaks I can find and priced it very reasonably.

"You'd be hard pressed around here to find another wagyu rump for under $30.”

The new additions to the kitchen's repertoire include the succulent flavours of locally sourced seafood and pork ribs that look so good they will halt conversations in their tracks.

Treat your taste buds to the seafood risotto topped off with the chef's own secret sauce to add an extra tang.

Chef Andrews highlights his pick of the menu as the new crispy pork belly bites for entree and the chicken and apricot linguine.

Despite the menu changeover last Wednesday, never fear, you can expect the same friendly, impeccable service as always with a focus on value, locals and family.

Famous crowd favourites will remain the same with the well-loved parmigiana and pizza still available.

The kids menu has been expanded significantly so even the pickiest eater is catered for.

For extra value, the tavern has just introduced a vast variety of salad and ice cream in side-bars.