Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morning Glory cloud formation in Queensland Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.
Morning Glory cloud formation in Queensland Photo: Tourism and Events Queensland.
Travel

Local holidays to help Australian tourism recovery

Mel Frykberg
8th May 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CQUniversity tourism expert says Australia’s tourism recovery after COVID-19 will rely on locals exploring their own backyard.

And the Townsville-based researcher called on Aussies to start thinking of local attractions to put on a travel ‘bucket list’, as she shared her expertise via new podcast CQUniversity Commentary.

As Australia’s $122 billion tourism industry looks towards an easing of travel bans within in the coming months, Dr Konovalov predicts a gradual approach, with people initially restricted to their own region.

covid 19 cquniversity domestic travel tourism
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        premium_icon Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        News One pharmacist said it would be weeks before they are able to deliver vaccinations again.

        ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        News Trespassers have vandalised the site which holds important significance for many...

        Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        premium_icon Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        Health How a Mackay Hospital and Health Service doctor sprung into action in the midst of...

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks