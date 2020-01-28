Local hot spot lures visitors after rains

Cedar Creek Falls is a tourist hot spot, especially after the rains.

WHILE everyone knows the Whitsundays for its azure waters and famous, white-sand beaches, visitors love seeing a different side of the region.

Cedar Creek Falls has long been a locals' favourite, but now, thanks to more land-based tours operating in the area, it is becoming a 'must see' tourist hot spot on traveller's lists.

Absolute Airlie started doing guided bushwalking tours that explore the 'secret' side of the Whitsundays, in 2018, and their aim is to encourage visitors to experience places of 'absolute natural beauty' within the region.

Cedar Creek Falls - which is flowing again, following this weekend's rainfall - is one of Absolute Airlie's most popular tours.

Between 9am Friday and 9am today (Monday) Proserpine received 47mm of rainfall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"Our Rainforest & Waterfalls tour, including a visit to Cedar Creek Falls, is one of our most popular products - this has been selling out most days throughout the holiday season," Alice Walsgott, who owns the business with husband Gus, said.

"After a guided walking tour through the tropical rainforest, guests enjoy the opportunity to visit the falls, which are always a welcome reprieve from the heat after exploring the rainforest.

"Following the rains, the rainforest is beautifully lush and green, and alive with colourful birds and butterflies, and guests can enjoy a refreshing swim beneath the waterfall.

"It's the perfect temperature right now, cold enough to be refreshing but not too cold - you can dive straight in!"

Mrs Walsgott said having a land-based excursion, where visitors can keep their feet on 'solid ground' for a day, explore the hinterland, and enjoy a great spot to swim and cool off, was 'brilliant'.

"We find it can keep visitors in the region for an additional night, which benefits everyone," she said

"And it's a great wet weather activity for all ages - there's no better place to be on a rainy Whitsundays day than in the rainforest, followed by a refreshing dip beneath a fully flowing waterfall."

Recent, online reviews back this up, with Jane J, from the UK, saying: 'To follow (the rainforest tour) was a drive to a waterfall at Cedar Creek Falls - amazing, beautiful - we were lucky, as it was flowing well'.

And Sarah R, from Sydney, said: 'We got a fair bit of rain on our excursion but that's to be expected in a rainforest, after all! It made the visit to Cedar Creek Falls incredible as a result'.

For more information about bushwalking tours visit https://www.absoluteairlie.com.au