Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

The Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection came in at number six on the list which was compiled by the RACQ with data from the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR).

A Whitsundays intersection has been named as one of the top 10 in the state for serious crashes.

It was also the worst intersection in regional Queensland, with only three country intersections making the list.

The list was made up of data taken in the three-year period between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2018.

It showed seven serious crashes during this time.

Under the data collection model, a serious crash is one where there were either fatalities or people taken to hospital.

The data also showed 15 people were involved in these serious crashes at the Cannon Valley intersection.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the inclusion of the local intersection on the list was an unusual one, as the majority of others occurred in metropolitan areas where there were high traffic volumes at peak times, which made them riskier and more susceptible to crashes.

"The top five, they're all in heavily congested, high traffic areas, then there's one in the Whitsundays,” she said.

"It's outrageous that a Whitsundays road is on this list.”

Mrs Ross said the issue with the Shute Harbour Rd and Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd intersection was that that it was a high-speed intersection.

"The issues we think are that drivers are not giving way correctly.”

She said there was good news that the State Government has allocated funding to improve safety at the intersection.

"It's great to see the State Government in doing something about it,” she said.

A safety measure has already been implemented in recent weeks, with the speed limit along that section of Shute Harbour Rd reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said council's Traffic Advisory Committee had raised the issue of problems with the intersection with TMR, however he was surprised at the number of serious crashes there.

"It's a little bit odd because it (the intersection) is open and you can see in all directions,” she said.

"But the numbers speak for themselves.”

Cr Willcox was pleased the speed limit in the area had already been reduced and that more safety measures were going to be implemented.

"Everything we can do for public safety is a good thing,” he said.

However he warned people also needed to drive safely to help reduce crashes.

"People still need to drive safely and in the correct manner,” Cr Willcox said.

Among the things drivers need to improve on was impatience when turning right from the turning lane on Shute Harbour Rd into Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd.

"I've seen people turning in front of other cars,” he said.

Ms Ross said RACQ recorded more than 30,000 insurance crash claims across Queensland in the past year and it was clear motorists needed to do more to take care when behind the wheel.

"Let alone the risk of injury to you or another person, from an insurance perspective, a car crash means you may need to go through the process of making a claim - and if you're deemed to be at fault, you may also need to pay an excess,” she said.

"We all have a role to play, starting with not getting frustrated on the road,” she said.

"Take it easy and obey the rules so you get where you're going without putting yourself or others at risk.

"We also need all levels of government to commit to road and intersection upgrades to relieve congestion, reduce crashes and provide alternative corridors to reduce traffic.”

10 worst Queensland intersections for serious crashes

1 Kedron Park and Lutwyche roads, Kedron

2 Mt Lindesay Highway and Greenbank Road, North Maclean

3 Gold Coast Highway and Clifford Street, Surfers Paradise

4 Southport-Nerang Road and Currumburra Road, Southport

5 Old Gympie Road and Pumicestone Road, Caboolture

6 Shute Harbour Road and Gregory-Cannon Valley Road, Cannon Valley

7 Deeragun Road and Geaney Lane, Townsville

8 City Road and Logan Street, Beenleigh

9 Main Street and Chapel Road, Nikenbah (Fraser Coast)

10 Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road and Mundoolun Connection Road, Tamborine.