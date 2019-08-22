Local inventor in running for national award

BRILLIANT IDEA: Liz Morris with the Brilliant Frames she invented to become a finalist in the product design category at the AusMumpreneur Awards.

BRILLIANT IDEA: Liz Morris with the Brilliant Frames she invented to become a finalist in the product design category at the AusMumpreneur Awards. Monique Preston

WHEN Liz Morris renovated her house a few years ago she no longer liked having her children's pictures and certificates stuck on her fridge or Blu-tacked to the walls as it made the place look untidy.

It was this thought that led her to invent an easy-to-use frame which has now landed her a position as a finalist at this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.

The awards, presented by AusMumpreneur and The Women's Business School next month in Melbourne, celebrate and recognise Australian Mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Mrs Morris's invention, the Brilliant Frame, sees her as one of 10 finalists in the product design award category.

The frame is a game changer for those who want to display their children's artwork tastefully, but also be able to change it over regularly.

A Brilliant Frame is a unique picture frame that opens from the front like a cabinet, allowing you to easily change out artworks, photos and keepsakes securing them with magnetic fixtures.

Additionally the versatile design allows you to write notes, quotes and to-do lists on the magnetic whiteboard.

The frame is made out of recycled polystyrene but has a wood look to it.

Importantly, they are mould-resistant and are able to be wiped clean.

Mrs Morris said the Brilliant Frame - which comes in A4 and A3 sizes - allowed people to still have things like their children's artwork on display, but done nicely rather than just being stuck to the fridge.

"This way you can acknowledge the kids and put it on the wall,” she said.

The frames have also been used to display things such as medals, but unlike regular framing where the medals are no longer accessible, in the Brilliant Frame the medals can be displayed but are able to be accessed to be worn when needed. Mrs Morris, who worked with her husband Lenny Morris on the initial prototype of the frame, is pleased about being a finalist in the awards.

"It's pretty exciting. It's a great recognition of what we do,” she said.

"Being selected as a finalist means so much to me because I have worked so hard to create a brand new product that hasn't been seen before.

"I am proud to show my children that hard work and passion will lead to your dreams coming true.”

The Brilliant Frames business was only launched in July last year, but Mrs Morris is perhaps best known in the Whitsundays as a photographer to her business, Stels Photography.

She and her husband also operate Whitsundays Picture Framing.

The Brilliant Frames are available online at www.brilliantframes.com.au.