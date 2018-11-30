Local jobs boost

JOB CREATION: Member for Dawson George Christensen and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Federal Government's move to decentralise services has resulted in three new jobs being created with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority in Airlie Beach.

THE Whitsundays region is set to benefit as the Federal Government moves to decentralise services, according to Member for Dawson George Christensen.

The Liberal National Party politician welcomed an announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Minister for Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie that new positions would be created in Mackay and Airlie Beach under the Morrison Government decentralisation agenda.

Mr Christensen said up to 69 new jobs would be created across various regional centres through new or relocated positions at the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Five of those jobs are in the Dawson electorate, which covers an area of about 14,945sqkm, from Mackay to Chelona in the south, and to Oonoonba in the north and includes the Whitsunday and Lindeman groups of islands.

Mr Christensen said the decentralisation agenda was "all about boosting economic growth in our regions and creating jobs”.

"We know that the lifestyle in the region is fantastic and now we can demonstrate that great career opportunities are also available,” he said.

"The recent House of Representatives Inquiry into decentralisation found that regional communities understand the benefits of the policy and are very receptive to any move by government departments into their region.”

Mr Christensen said AMSA would deliver up to three new jobs in a new office in Airlie Beach.