Local league players represent North Queensland

Rugby League: It's achievement after achievement for Whitsunday Brahmans captain Adeline Poid.

Not only did Poid represent the North Queensland Marlins Saturday evening at B.B. Print Stadium in their loss against the Central Crows 38-10, but she also became one of four players selected from the Marlins side to play in the Queensland Country side.

Poid will travel to the Gold Coast next weekend as part of the Country emerging team which still puts her in the running for a chance to go on the field.

"We played a good game against Central Crows, but had a loss against them,” Poid said.

"I'm very excited once again to get that call to go away and play that next level up.

"Hopefully next weekend I'll get more of the ball out on my wing.”

Poid said she was a bit disappointed the ball just never left the hands to put her in for a try a few times.

"Just had to do as much as I could playing in that position,” she said.

Poid talked about the challenge as a mum of three, the youngest being 13 months old, in getting time to herself to train.

"I'm so very happy to have that support from my partner, Billy,” she said.

"I really don't like leaving them behind at times.”

On a final note, Poid said the lady Brahmans were still keen for players and supporters for their home game against the Mackay Magpies this weekend.

Whitsunday Brahmans forward Ivan Petelo has also been selected to play in the NQ Marlins side to play at the A Grade Divisional Championships on the Gold Coast on June 1-3.