Local legends encouraged to join Airlie’s biggest clean up

RUBBISH FREE: Clean Up Australia Day volunteers picked up 540kg of rubbish in Airlie Beach last year.

THE PRISTINE waters of the Whitsundays are known as some of the best in Australia, and you can help to keep it looking that way at an event later this month.

On Sunday, March 1, Eco Barge Clean Seas will team up with Mantra Club Croc for Clean Up Australia Day.

Now in its third year of partnering together, volunteers will meet up 8.30am for registrations before hitting the road by car or by foot at 9am to clean up rubbish in the region.

Mantra Club Croc conference and events manager Mel Brookes said they were hoping to beat both the amount of volunteers and rubbish collected seen in 2019.

Last year 100 volunteers and more than 540kgs of rubbish was collected.

“It’s going to be a great day with a great cause – and you’re helping to beautify Airlie Beach in the process,” she said.

“We’ll have competitions for weighing the most rubbish, with prizes on offer to the highest amount collected.

“It’s a great community spirit on the day, and everyone comes together for a feed and a drink afterwards.”

The collection team will meet at Mantra Club Croc at noon to weigh the rubbish collected and enjoy a barbecue lunch.

Ms Brookes said anecdotally she had seen less rubbish around the area since last year, so volunteers may need to ‘hunt a little harder’.

Fiona Broadbench, Project co-ordinator for Eco Barge Clean Seas. said of the four land-based clean-ups the organisation does a year, this was the largest event.

She said usually the most collected item of rubbish was food packaging and paper, although some interesting waste had been found over the years.

“Last year some of the volunteers found a bike which was discarded in a cane field and overgrown, which was interesting to see come back,” Ms Broadbench said.

“We’ll be going through afterwards and seeing the amount of bottles and cans to start to picture if people are using the containers for change scheme.

“It’s a great opportunity to do something good for your community. Many hands make light work!”