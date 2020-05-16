‘Local legends’ generous gift to Murroona Gardens

MURROONA Gardens have been gifted an extremely generous gift of a new car, donated by a “local legend”.

The generous gift comes from Bowen resident Jack Webster and will be used to service the Bowen Community Home Care recipients.

The new care will allow the Home Care team to support patients with “access to medical appointments, shopping, meal delivery and social outings,” said Murroona Gardens home care manager Helen Woodhouse.

“Jack has recently very generously donated his candy coloured Suzuki Alto to the Murroona Gardens Home Care Team,” she said.

“We are very fortunate to have special friends like Jack Webster, local legend and fundraiser of many years assisting us in this purpose.”

Mrs Woodhouse said the community support they receive goes a long way to ensure they are able to continue giving the best care possible to their residents.

“Murroona Gardens Care Community has seen first-hand how the right support and a strong

community can change lives - for their clients and families,” she said.

The Home Care Team offer at home support for older Bowen residents to remain “connected and independent”, including assistance with doctors appointments and grocery shopping,

Mrs Woodhouse said the addition of the new vehicle will allow them to continue the great would they do in the Bowen community.

“The Home Care Team acknowledge the contribution Jack’s donation will make to their ongoing ability to deliver quality services to their home care clients,” she said.

“The Home Care Team provides a range of services to help older people in the Bowen community to live full, connected and independent lives.

“Whether it’s helping with everyday tasks around the home, offering support to get out and about, providing nursing or personal care, or offering respite care for carers, the team can deliver customised support services in the home.”

Murroona Gardens Community also acknowledges and thanks the team at Bowen Tyre and Mechanical and Lehmann Print Solutions who have all contributed to this wonderful asset.