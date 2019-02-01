Local Lions on drive to drum up members

LOCAL Lions clubs will be trying to increase their memberships on Saturday.

Lions representatives will have a stand at the Lions Airlie Beach Community Markets from 9am, weather permitting.

They will also have a promotional trailer in Main St, Proserpine, from 1pm for a couple of hours.

Lions Zone chairperson Gloria DeMartini enlisted the help of the district public relations and membership teams to support the Whitsunday and Proserpine Lions in their efforts to promote "who the Lions are and what we do”.

Some of the members will also be pounding the pavements and calling into local businesses to promote the benefit of Lions in the area.

"We will be showcasing the many ways local people can make a difference in their community,” Mrs DeMartini said.

"It is a fact of life that Lions clubs provide many services and conduct projects that otherwise would not happen if left to individuals or the various levels of government.”

Membership is open to anyone aged over 18 years.