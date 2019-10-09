Local marina named among the best in the world

Coral Sea Marina Resort general manager Kate Purdie and owner Darrouzet are pleased with their Platinum 5 Gold Anchor accreditation under the Global Gold Anchor Scheme.

CORAL Sea Marina Resort has been recognised as one of the top nine marinas in the world.

The marina at Airlie Beach was recently awarded Platinum 5 Gold Anchor accreditation under the Global Gold Anchor Scheme.

This is the highest possible level of Gold Anchor accreditation.

The global scheme is an industry-based customer service-focused accreditation scheme designed to facilitate the improvement of industry services and facilities and to provide boat owners and marina users with an easy reference system similar to accommodation star ratings.

The scheme is jointly managed by the Marina Industries Association (MIA) and The Yacht Harbours Association (TYHA).

MIA chairman Andrew Chapman said Gold Anchor marinas were independently assessed across 100 elements covering marina services and facilities and the assessment includes direct berth-holder feedback.

"To be accredited as a 5 Gold Anchor platinum the marina has to achieve an overall score over 95 per cent,” he said.

The rating places Coral Sea Marina Resort in the top nine marinas in the world.

Three others in Australia - all in the Sydney area - have the same level of accreditation, while there are also two in China and three in Europe.

"It is an outstanding achievement by Coral Sea Marina Resort to have achieved this level,” Mr Chapman said.

Coral Sea Marina Resort is the first marina in Queensland to be accredited at this level and it is setting a new Australian industry benchmark as a globally significant destination marina on Australia's east coast.

Coral Sea Marina Resort is a 520-berth marina, which has more than 20 retail, hospitality and tourism tenants, as well as the newly acquired Coral Sea Resort Hotel, which has 77 rooms.

Coral Sea Marina Resort owner Paul Darrouzet said he was pleased with the accolade.

"This achievement has taken an enormous effort and commitment from the whole team in striving for excellence in all areas of our business,” he said.

"The team consistently deliver the highest level of service to our valued guests.

"The continuous validation under the Gold Anchor scheme will keep us at the top of our game and assist in our ongoing quest to deliver memorable experiences that reflect excellence in quality and value.”

Coral Sea Marina Resort general manager Kate Purdie said the achievement was "a very proud moment for the Whitsundays”.

"This is the highest accreditation as a marina resort you can get,” she said.

"It's the pinnacle award.”

Ms Purdie paid tribute to everyone involved with Coral Sea Marina Resort.

"What sets Coral Sea Marina Resort apart is the level of guest service we provide,” she said.

This award is a true testament to the hard work of every member of the Coral Sea Marina Resort team.

"I would like everyone to feel like it is their award.

"All the marina operators within the resort are to be commended for the level of service they provide.”