Local marine volunteer named award finalist

FINALIST: Mal Priday (second from right) has been announced as a finalist in the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards for Achievement.

FINALIST: Mal Priday (second from right) has been announced as a finalist in the QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards for Achievement. PETER CARRUTHERS

WHITSUNDAY Island Marine Rescue volunteer Mal Priday has been announced as a finalist for the 2018 QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards in the Achievement category.

Mr Priday has been with VMR Whitsundays for more than 15 years and said when he first received the email, he thought it was spam.

"It was entirely unexpected. It's just doing something for the community and using the training and experience that I've got,” Mr Priday said.

"I'm quite humbled by the recognition.”

Among the many activations that Mr Priday has been involved in, his most notable occurred at a time when he was off-duty.

On October 17, 2017, Mr Priday, his wife Linda and crew were en route for Pancake Creek aboard On The Level, amid unpleasant winds and rough seas when Linda heard a cry for help at around 7am.

It was then that Mr Priday and his crew picked up Ruben McDornan, the only survivor of the sunken trawler Dianne which overturned off the Town of 1770.

Marine Rescue Queensland president Graham Kingston as "a very straightforward, likeable fellow” and "a real asset to the Whitsundays”.

"The business that we do is very much out of the public eye,” Mr Kingston said.

"Our volunteers don't get the recognition they deserve.

"We wish him all the best and it's very much deserved if it's a successful outcome.”

The 2018 QBANK Everday Heroes award winners will be announced on September 21.