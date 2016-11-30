29°
Local model shines at comp

Inge Hansen | 24th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
SMILES ALL ROUND: Lara Mitton got through to the top 20 in the Swimsuit USA International competition.
SMILES ALL ROUND: Lara Mitton got through to the top 20 in the Swimsuit USA International competition.

LARA Mitton has been involved in modelling for only four years and already the local beauty has made her mark on the glamorous world.

Ms Mitton, 23, recently competed in the world final of the Swimsuit USA International competition, where she placed in the top20.

"It was pretty amazing, actually,” she said.

"It's always the big dream to represent your country and it was pretty special wearing the sash that said Australia and Whitsundays as well.”

Ms Mitton had already won the regional and Australian final before she headed to the Dominican Republic for the world final.

"It's quite a prestigious competition and it was really well run,” she said.

"The girls were beautiful, smart and well-spoken.”

When she isn't preparing for competitions, Ms Mitton works as a vet nurse at Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery.

"I also like to ride horses and I enjoy my downtime, when I get it,” she said.

Ms Mitton said although she couldn't enter the competition again for Australia, the impression she left on the judges meant she may just show her face again.

"They invited me back again next year as a possible wild card entry,” she said.

"I'll see what other opportunities come up.”

Topics:  lara mitton swimsuit usa international competition whitsundays

