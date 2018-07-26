Local mums ready thanks to CPR awareness

PROSERPINE State School's playgroup was treated to a CPR awareness course by paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service last month.

The playgroup's co-organiser Sue Connors said she aimed to engage different organisations within the community like the local police, firefighters and QAS to speak to the parents and children.

"A lot of new mums who haven't done the course before and aren't familiar with babies and toddlers might not know the warning signs,” Ms Connors said.

"The ambos also read a story and spoke with the children.”

The playgroup meets every Thursday in the Proserpine State School Hall from 9.15am-10.30am and is open to anyone who has children who aren't yet at school age.

"A lot of mums who have just moved to the area might not know many people and it's a good way to socialise and make friends and let the kids interact,” Ms Connors said.

"We also do some fine motor skills activities and provide a lot of information about what is available in our community.

"Everyone is welcome.”