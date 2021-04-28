Local news lives here for the Whitsundays

Welcome to your new home for local news in the Whitsundays.

Bringing the Whitsunday Times under the umbrella of The Courier Mail will provide you with a faster, cleaner, world-class news experience.

You will have much easier access to subscriber rewards, interactive sports features like SuperCoach, True Crime Australia podcasts and more puzzles to choose from.

The new site also offers our valued subscribers a far better app experience as well as new local daily newsletters, giving you the very best of our local coverage as well as stories you need to know from across Queensland.

While you’ve always had access to plenty of network stories, the depth of content available will be much more extensive across business, entertainment, lifestyle, including great money, health and coronavirus advice.

It really will be all the news you need, in one place, with just one login.

NEWS FROM LOCALS ON THE GROUND

We know local news matters to you and that’s why it’s at the heart of what we do every day. If you just want the best of news from the Whitsundays, you will still find it every day at www.whitsundaytimes.com.au

Bookmark that website address and you will come to this local page on The Whitsunday Times.

We may have a new home but our passion for news that matters to you won’t change.

Airlie Beach Foreshore

I’m a local who lives here. Together with the team in Mackay, we work hard to bring you the news because we love this region.

And as locals to this region, we’re committed to helping you make the very most of your new digital experience.

A FASTER SITE BASED ON READER FEEDBACK

This site is the culmination of many months and hundreds of hours of interviews with readers across Australia.

It’s been built to load much faster with cleaner article page layouts to make reading the news more enjoyable, with a lot less clutter.

Our Whitsunday Times index page will provide the latest local coverage of all the things that matter: breaking news, police, courts, crime, business, development, council and community information.

You will also be able to easily find news from neighbouring regions, including special sections for the Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent.

Whitsunday Regional Council will soon upgrade Halpannel Park and Blue Gum Park in Proserpine with new shaded playground equipment. Picture: Supplied

This way Prossie and Bowen readers can head first to the section they are most interested in, should they wish.

Our new Must See will include some of the top stories in Australia, updated throughout the day.

The page also features news from across Queensland, Australia and the world.

You will also find key network stories in entertainment, lifestyle, sport, business and some of the top opinion writers in the country – all on the one page.

The digital edition of the Whitsunday Times will continue to be found every day next to the best of our regions section of our site.

If you click on that you will get a more newspaper-like ‘flipbook’ experience, taking you through the top local stories, as well as Queensland and national stories, feature pages, puzzles, the TV page and shares.

Whitsunday Times digital edition

You can bookmark that page here https://dpe.whitsundaytimes.com.au/

You can also find The Courier Mail digital edition top left of the blue navigation bar on the top of this page. Two for the price of one!

Of course, and just to reiterate, you will get the latest information on this site, so always worth bookmarking this https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/

NAVIGATING AROUND THE PAGE

As you click around local stories you will see at the very top of the story, above the headline, there’s News>queensland>Whitsunday.

If you click on Whitsunday, that will always take you back to the Whitsunday Times page.

Clicking on the Whitsunday Times logo, next to the author of the article, will also take you back to our local news landing page.

How to navigate the Whitsunday Times index page on the Courier Mail website

If you click on a story from our Mackay team, you will need to hit the back button to return to the Whitsunday Times index page.

You can tell it’s from our Mackay team if it is marked Mackay in the index and Daily Mercury next to the byline.

How to navigate Mackay stories that appear on the Whitsunday Times index page on the Courier Mail website

You can also see a full stream of our latest local news.

FOLLOWING TOPICS AND CREATING YOUR OWN MY NEWS FEED

At the top of our index page you will notice a follow option next to word Whitsunday.

If you follow Whitsunday when you go to your My News section, you then see all the stories from the Whitsunday Times from right across the region.

You might want to also follow other areas of interest on the index page too.

For example, if you follow you want Bowen news in particular or police and courts news.

You can also navigate around our content via clickable section tags that link through to our full coverage – for example QLD here.

HAVE YOUR SAY ON OUR STORIES

As readers, we’re really keen to hear what you have to say about local issues, so we encourage you to share your comments on stories.

To do that you just need to be logged in as a subscriber, open the story and click on ‘join the conversation’ at the end of the article to add your comment.

DO I NEED A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ EVERYTHING?

While some of our stories from across the network are free, most of local coverage will be for subscribers only.

Subscriptions help us to fund our journalism, keeping locals in a job.

We also recognise some families are doing it tough right now so our current introductory offer for full digital access is $1 for the first 28 days.

That not only gives you access to the Whitsunday Times and full Courier Mail but also other News sites including the Herald-Sun, Daily Telegraph and regional titles from the crocodile-loving NT News to the award-winning Hobart Mercury.

The Courier Mail also has a great app which you can download from App Store on IOS devices or in Google Play on Android devices.

While our local app has been discontinued, in coming weeks you will be able to personalise your Courier Mail app to give priority to the local news.

That’s something you can already do on the mobile website by just going to couriermail.com.au on your mobile or iPad and following the links in the hamburger menu up the top right of your screen to My News.

The preferences you save on your desktop will also determine what you see on the mobile site.

So follow local sections like Whitsunday to access local news from your My News page.

Remember, if you get lost, you’ll always find your local news at www.whitsundaytimes.com.au

If you have any questions, email them through to me at Kirra.Grimes@news.com.au or rae.wilson@news.com.au