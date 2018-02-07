Local outriggers to represent Australia

Outrigger: To say Outrigger Whitsunday paddlers had a successful weekend at the Australian National Outrigging Sprint Titles on the weekend at the Sunshine Coast would be an understatement.

The Whitsunday crew will send a contingent to World Sprint Titles in Tahiti this July as the top seeded Australian open mens team after joining forces with Mooloolaba make a 12- person crew.

Locals Blair Mitchell, Blake Broadwood, Shaun Mulvena, Cody Wright, Nick Bellinger and Zack Cobbing qualified in all three of their sprint events, walking away with the gold in the V12 500m Sprint.

The men also placed third in the V6 500m Sprint and fourth in the final in the V6 1500m Sprint which will also have them go to Worlds.

Young gun Ashleigh Suchanek made the final in both the V1 and OC1 500m sprint events in the Under 19s division as well as competing with the Under 19s crew from Mooloolaba and received a gold medal in the V6 500m Sprint.

Suchanek will also race in Tahiti and has been accepted into the Elite program for the World Sprint Under 19s Crew.

Accompanying her will be Sam Johnson who achieved personal bests in both the V1 and OC1 500m sprints in the Under 19s division and will be a reserve for the Open Mens crew in Tahiti.

Other highly commended mentions go to Cobbing, a gold medallist in the World Championship in 2012, for racing in finals for both his V1 and OC1 events, and Mark Bell, who competed with club Koa Kai in all events, earning a bronze in the 500m Sprint Senior Master Men division.

Bell made it into the finals of the OC1 500m and placed fourth.

For president Bellinger this will be his second time at a world championship and he has his sights set on the podium.

"The weekend was great, it was a good effort from our guys, especially considering we had only been in the canoe with Mooloolaba twice and that was at that event,” he said.

"For us to go out there and be the best crew in Australia shows some real potential.

"Thank you to all our sponsors; especially Abell Point Marina and Justin Andrews from reef cool air-conditioners.”

The crew has flights to Tahiti paid for and is enjoying a rest after an intense 16-week training schedule.

Coupled with the marathon national championships in May, the open mens crew will attend a training camp with Mooloolaba and invite the Sunshine Coast team here.