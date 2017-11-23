Local photographer wins national resilience award

IN THE wake of Cyclone Debbie fallen trees left many stranded in their homes waiting for access to the outside world to be restored.

With no water, no power and shell-shocked after enduring 24 hours of cyclonic winds a local photographer and her family waited for help.

When help, in the form of an excavator, arrived at the end of Forestry Road, Brandy Creek, Summer Mulvey was there, camera in hand to snap a remarkable photo.

The picture entitled, First Sight of Relief, has been chosen as the winner of a 2017 Resilient Australia Award.

Summer of Summer Rain Photography received the National Photography Award for the poignant image that captures the emotion of rescue after Tropical Cyclone Debbie stranded her family in their Airlie Beach home for three days.

More than 180 entries were received for this year's awards, with eight short-listed projects from across the country represented at the ceremony.

Stuart Ellis, AIDR CEO, commended this year's winners on their innovative approaches to helping Australia become a stronger and more resilient nation.

"I wish to congratulate Summer Mulvey on their well-deserved recognition in the 2017 national Resilient Australia Awards. Their work showcases the impact and value of creativity and collaboration in our communities," he said.

"Their stories are valuable for all Australians as we seek to be more prepared for emergencies, and more resilient as a nation. It is my hope that these initiatives inspire others and promote ongoing knowledge sharing."

Summer was unable to accept the award in person as she is on holiday in New Zealand but said today she had been overwhelmed by comments on her Facebook page.

"I am super stoked," she said.