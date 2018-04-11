Menu
ON HAND: Whitsunday physiotherapist Meghan at the Commonwealth Games .
Local physio helps at C'wealth Games

tamera francis
by
11th Apr 2018 2:35 PM

WHITSUNDAY physiotherapist

Meghan Cerqui from Physio Plus Whitsundays was one of eight volunteer physios invited courtside at the basketball in Townsville as part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Cerqui has been a practising physio for six years and works with the local rugby clubs.

"I put in an application and it was approved late last year, there were lots of pre-readings,” she said.

Cerqui was in Townsville from Saturday through to Friday for the England vs Scotland and India vs Cameroon games.

"It was amazing. I got to meet a lot of great athletes, physios and worked with an excellent medical team.”

A highlight of the games for Cerqui was working with India's first player ever drafted to the NBA.

"He was like seven foot tall and they've made a Neflix show about his journey One in a Billion, that I'll be sure to watch.

"We mostly worked with the third world countries as they didn't have their own teams.

"It was a great opportunity to collaborate with the other countries' medical teams too.”

Cerqui is keen to put herself forward for similar opportunities.

commonwealth games 2018 gc2018 sport townsville whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

