Local police walk students to school for Road Safety Week

AT FIRST glance, Monday morning scenes at Whisper Bay appeared oddly reminiscent of the movie Up as uniformed school children held balloons and attempted not to get airborne.

The reality was in fact a Walk to Cannonvale State School in gusty conditions, lead by representatives from Whitsunday Police to kick off Road Safety Week.

Education being one of the many facets of this week, Senior Constable Nathan Bentley said the walk provided an opportunity to teach road safety to young children at a ground-roots level.

"We're walking kids to school today and asking the parents to come along with us for something different to try and keep everyone safe and teach them that it's a healthy way to get to school,” he said.

"Road Safety is everyone's business, that's our slogan. We want everyone to get involved in road safety.

"There's been a few fatalities on road in the last week. We need to try and promote safety with everyone, particularly the young children because it starts with them.”

Mother of students Catherine and Hayden Turnbull, Nah said she was thrilled that the Whitsunday Police had chosen to involve the children in Road Safety Week.

"-As a parent it's a nice way to introduce the children to our local police force and to join a community event that promotes health and well-being,” she said.

"Particularly at this school where there are issues with traffic control, it's a very busy road the children have to negate.

"It's a nice way for them to learn with the police supervision today.”

Road Safety Week began on Monday and will run until August 31. Whitsunday Police will be continuing to enforce road safety, not only this week, but ongoing.