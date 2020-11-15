Local politicians take on the big issues in new roles

MACKAY, Whitsunday and Burdekin MPs have been handed key new roles tackling the region’s big issues in a shake up of Cabinet and shadow cabinet.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert – who previously held the Assistant Minister for Treasury role – is now Assistant Minister for Health and Regional Health Infrastructure in the new-look Cabinet.

Newly elected Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm was handed a portfolio as part of LNP leader David Crisafulli’s refreshed shadow cabinet.

Ms Camm will serve as Opposition spokeswoman for Child Protection, the Prevention of Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence.

“Many know this is very close to my heart and I will undertake this responsibility with hardwork, empathy and passion – as an advocate for those voices that cannot be heard; to make positive impact and effect change,” Ms Camm said.

David Janetzki, Deputy Opposition Leader and Shadow Treasurer; David Crisafulli, Opposition Leader; and Amanda Camm, Shadow Minister for Child Protection, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

More stories:

Results: The state election issues that matter to Mackay

Mackay council to crackdown on non-compliant election signs

Letters to the editor: Climate change not my top priority for Whitsunday election

Burdekin MP Dale Last will become Opposition spokesman for Police and Corrective Services, Fire and Emergency Services, Rural and Regional affairs.

Condamine MP and former backbencher Pat Weir is the new Opposition spokesman for Mines, previously held by Mr Last.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online