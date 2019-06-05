Local powerlifters dominate at national championships

POWER PACKED: Rodney Wecker, Leanne Knox and Ellen Brown dominated at the National Masters Championships for Powerlifting.

POWER PACKED: Rodney Wecker, Leanne Knox and Ellen Brown dominated at the National Masters Championships for Powerlifting. Contributed

POWERLIFTING: Whitsunday Powerlifting cleaned up at the national masters powerlifting in Cairns last weekend.

The competition saw about 100 powerlifters from around the country contest for first place, and Whitsunday powerlifters Leanne Knox, Rodney Wecker and Ellen Brown dominated in their respective weight divisions and age groups, with all three competitors securing personal bests.

Knox competed in the 45-49 years age group, winning best lifter and breaking four national records.

The powerhouse lifted a solid 156kg in the barbell back squat, 77kg for the bench press and a 167kg dead lift, with her total coming in at 400kg.

Wecker lifted his way to the top in the 60-64 years category winning best power lifter for his entire division, across all weight categories, securing three personal bests along the way, with an impressive 160kg dead lift, an 80 kg bench press and a total of 357kg.

It was the first national competition for Brown, who competed in the 70-74 age group. New to the sport, Brown smashed the dead lift record in her age group, with a clean 76kg lift.

For Knox, her efforts over the weekend placed her eighth in the country, and she said she couldn't really ask for much more.

"I had a really good prep leading into that competition,” she said.

Knox said she loves the mental challenge that comes with the sport, and said there is "no ceiling on what you want to achieve.”

"Competing is where you get to challenge yourself the most, you push yourself to the limit,” she said.

Knox competed in the world championships six months ago, and since then the athlete has added 20kg to her totals.

Knox coaches both Wecker and Brown, and she said she was immensely proud of their efforts.

Brown has only been lifting for a year, and Knox said it proves that you're never too old to break a national record.

"It was her first nationals and second ever comp; not many people break a national record at their first nationals,” she said.

Knox said that she had planted the seed of success in Brown, who is also her mother.

"I had it in her head that she could break that, and she was extremely excited,” she said.