Local realtors win

RAY White's commitment to customer satisfaction has again been in the industry spotlight, as Ray White Whitsunday accepted the Customer Satisfaction Award at the annual Ray White International Awards.

Team Whitsunday was given the highly regarded accolade in recognition of continued dedication to clients and as a reward for the team's leadership in customer service in 2016.

"Customer loyalty is deeply embedded in the culture of Ray White, and as a team, we are passionate about providing superior customer experience to every client,” says Mark Beale, principal of Ray White Whitsunday.

"Having a customer satisfaction program in place as part of our strategy ensures that every person presents an opportunity for improvement and growth.

"We want to make sure that Ray White Whitsunday is providing an unrivalled service at every step of the process.

"Recognition for our commitment to customer satisfaction is an honour - it is without question the most important part of the service we provide.”

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) forms the basis of Ray White's Customer Satisfaction Program and is an internationally recognised customer loyalty metric.

The formulation of NPS scores is based on customer feedback and ranges from negative 100 to positive 100.

Ray White Whitsunday's score of 98 out of 100 was one of the highest in the group.

Ray White director Dan White said the award was an example of the drive for excellence from the Whitsunday team.

"We have seen a remarkable increase in engagement by both our members and clients in our customer satisfaction program this year,” Mr White said.

"The benchmark to achieve recognition in our international customer satisfaction awards continues to rise.”

On a memorable night for the local realtors, Steve Marks was also crowned the Ray White International Customer Service Winner for 2017.

His individual score of 98 out of 100 ranked him in the top 1% internationally for the company.