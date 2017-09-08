25°
News

Local realtors win

ACCEPTING ACCOLADE: Stephanie Bacon, Adam Webster, Sandy Miller, Samantha Coutts, Mark Beale, Sue Shaw, Anita Edgar and Steve Marks.
ACCEPTING ACCOLADE: Stephanie Bacon, Adam Webster, Sandy Miller, Samantha Coutts, Mark Beale, Sue Shaw, Anita Edgar and Steve Marks.

RAY White's commitment to customer satisfaction has again been in the industry spotlight, as Ray White Whitsunday accepted the Customer Satisfaction Award at the annual Ray White International Awards.

Team Whitsunday was given the highly regarded accolade in recognition of continued dedication to clients and as a reward for the team's leadership in customer service in 2016.

"Customer loyalty is deeply embedded in the culture of Ray White, and as a team, we are passionate about providing superior customer experience to every client,” says Mark Beale, principal of Ray White Whitsunday.

"Having a customer satisfaction program in place as part of our strategy ensures that every person presents an opportunity for improvement and growth.

"We want to make sure that Ray White Whitsunday is providing an unrivalled service at every step of the process.

"Recognition for our commitment to customer satisfaction is an honour - it is without question the most important part of the service we provide.”

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) forms the basis of Ray White's Customer Satisfaction Program and is an internationally recognised customer loyalty metric.

The formulation of NPS scores is based on customer feedback and ranges from negative 100 to positive 100.

Ray White Whitsunday's score of 98 out of 100 was one of the highest in the group.

Ray White director Dan White said the award was an example of the drive for excellence from the Whitsunday team.

"We have seen a remarkable increase in engagement by both our members and clients in our customer satisfaction program this year,” Mr White said.

"The benchmark to achieve recognition in our international customer satisfaction awards continues to rise.”

On a memorable night for the local realtors, Steve Marks was also crowned the Ray White International Customer Service Winner for 2017.

His individual score of 98 out of 100 ranked him in the top 1% internationally for the company.

Topics:  award customer satisfaction ray white

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Variety circus on wheels finishes in Airlie

Variety circus on wheels finishes in Airlie

MORE than 320 cars full of a "variety" of clowns turned Airlie Beach into their circus ground today.

Abell Point Marina restoration complete

The Abell Point Marina immediately after TC Debbie.

The Abell Point Marina restoration is complete.

Sea Eagles get in the zone ahead of tomorrow's big game

Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks Luke Sommerville and Owen Battersby.

Sea Eagles get in the zone ahead of the big game.

Whitsunday aims to attract new Chinese visitors landing in Brisbane

Chinese tourist boost on the way for the Whitsundays.

Whitsundays aims to snag new Chinese visitors to Brisbane.

Local Partners