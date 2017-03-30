32°
Local resident returns home with supplies

Dane Lillingstone | 30th Mar 2017 3:50 PM
FOOD GALORE: Peita Rollings and Rebecca Woods from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre with the food donated at a food drive from last year.
FOOD GALORE: Peita Rollings and Rebecca Woods from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre with the food donated at a food drive from last year.

CANNONVALE resident Sandra Neill left the region on Monday night before Cyclone Debbie hit and now she's on her way back but she isn't coming empty handed.

Going to visit her family in Charters Towers, Ms Neill put the call out on their community noticeboard for donations for the Whitsundays community and said the response had been fantastic.

"I posted for donations and just anything that could help,” she said.

"(Now) I've got a pallet of water, soup, noodles, clothes and I'm also bringing some generators back for some local families I know.”

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Ms Neill as a police roadblock almost didn't let her through on her way back today at Home Hill but she talked her way out of it and will be home tonight.

"I've always had a big heart and I like helping people in need,” she said.

Ms Neill will be dropping off water, non-perishable foods and clothes, including children clothes to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre to give away.

"I just want these things to get to people that are truly in need. Those who need it,” she said.

The centre will open on Saturday from 9-11am for emergency relief and will help people with basic needs like food, fuel, bus coupons and medication.

If anyone is struggling with supplies post-cyclone due to limited financial means, they can visit the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre reception with an ID and Medicare card, when claiming for dependants. Clients may also apply if they have used the program in the last four months.

