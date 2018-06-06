Local rider takes out 2018 Raceboard Championships

Local rider Hamish Swain on the water during the Queensland Techno Raceboard Championships.

Local rider Hamish Swain on the water during the Queensland Techno Raceboard Championships. Julie Hartwig Photography

HAVING already been selected for the Queensland sailing team, a local sailboard rider is one step closer to achieving his dream of competing in the Olympics after becoming overall champion at the 2018 Raceboard Championships last month.

Sixteen-year-old Hamish Swain won every race in his division and, to top it off, was awarded overall champion at the May 5-7 regatta.

Competing in the Bic Techno under-17 class, Swain blitzed his rivals in the one-class design event and then beat riders from other classes with larger sail areas.

Swain's mother Ali said the conditions were challenging on Lake Cootharaba near the Sunshine Coast and it was so windy the regatta was shortened to only three races.

"(But) he was thrilled with the win,” she said.

After only owning his board for a few months, Swain earlier this year placed fifth overall at the Australian Youth Championships in the Bic Techno class.

"He likes to win, is very determined and has worked really, really hard to keep his results up there because he does want to win the Youth Championships in January,” Ali said.

Having began his sailing career as an off-beach sailor in a Sabot and Optimist, Swain took out the Optimist Champion in 2012 and 2013 before moving up to sail Lasers.

In 2017 Swain won victory in the North Queensland Laser Championships.

After selection for the Queensland Sailing Team, Swan has been racking up the frequent flyer miles as he meets training commitments every second weekend in Brisbane.

He has taken on tips from nutritionists, has been training in the gym and is entirely focused on his ultimate goal of being selected for the Australian sailboarding team which will head to France for the 2024 Olympics.

After doubt about the sport remaining in the Olympics, Swain was happy to hear the news last month that the sport was slated for inclusion in Paris.

Before then, Swain will head to the Muster Youthweek regatta hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron July 6-10. And his immediate goal is to win the Australian Youth championships next year.

A positive result will set him up with a good chance of representing Australia.