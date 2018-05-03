Local riders win at Whitsundays event

BIG LEAP: Thirteen and under-26 years 70cm champion Millie Cran on Park Lane Tailormade.

Equestrian: Nineteen talented riders from Cannon Valley, Mackay North, Black River, Sarina and Bowen pony clubs converged on the Whitsundays for competition at the weekend.

On Saturday during the official dressage competition, Cannon Valley Pony Club's Ruby Cran won the under-11 years championship, with Mackay's Taylor Camilleri named reserve champion.

It was Charlie Camilleri from Mackay who took home the 11 and under-13 years title, with Cannon Valley's Lanie Krog and Millie Cran taking champion and reserve champion for the 13and under-26 years preliminary respectively.

Bowen Pony Club's Kristy Mawhirt finished third.

The 13 and under-26 years elementary championship was won by Lauren Franzmann from Black River and the unofficial win for 13 and under-26 years went to Quinn Munro from Mackay.

The overall winning dressage team was Cannon Valley Pony Club.

The official combined training was held on Sunday and Taylor Camilleri took home another win with the 10 and under championship.

In reverse order from the previous day, local Ruby Cran was named reserve champion.

Charlie Camilleri repeated a stellar performance and won the 11 and under-13 years championship.

Thirteen and under-26 years 70cm champion went to home-grown rider Millie Cran, with Quin Munro as reserve champion.

Chloe Coutts from Cannon Valley Pony Club mounted the podium in third.

Lachlan Gray won 13 and under-26 years 90cm for Cannon Valley, with the home team's Xanthia Thompson also finishing second.

The overall winning combined training team went to the Cannon Valley Pony Club.