Local school's impressive enrolment turnaround

ENROLMENTS at a Bowen Catholic school had dropped dramatically over five years before a two-year turnaround saw enrolments reach unprecedented levels.

Enrolment data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority covers every school in the state from 2013 to 2018.

St Mary's Catholic School in Bowen had recorded a 47 per cent decrease in the five-year period, from 133 enrolments in 2013 to 77 in 2018.

This number was the lowest in the Bowen region; Merinda State School posted the next largest loss with a 20 per cent decrease.

Ross Horner, the acting Executive Director of Townsville Catholic Education, said there had been "many factors" in the St Mary's Catholic decrease.

"Parents have numerous reasons for sending their children to Catholic, private or state schools, and it can be difficult to pick one factor which influences their choice," he said.

"The economic decline certainly affected enrolments at many regional schools across Queensland."

St Mary's Catholic School Principal Colette Williams, said the 2018 enrolments didn't reflect the school's current numbers.

The school currently features an enrolment of 125, with a "great conundrum" of too many enrolments coming in.

"We've experienced strong and steady growth the past two years especially in our younger grades," she said.

"We now have to look at creating two pre-prep classes, which is a great thing to have to be looking at doing."

Ms Williams, who started as principal in 2018, said that she couldn't give a specific reason for the decline in enrolments in the five-year period, but chalked it down to being most likely connected to the town's economic struggle.

She said that since 2018, there has been a positive shift throughout the region which translated into enrolment numbers.

Ms Williams also said that passionate staff and a strong Parents and Friends Association had helped contribute to the school's positive numbers.

"We've got people now moving into the area and enrolling their children with us, which is a positive reflection on the economy," she said.

"We really try to show that we are a school, but also a family, and that seems to have resounded with our parents and students as well."

Mr Horner said that investment in the school had possibly influenced parents.

"As a sign of our commitment to education in the Bowen area we have also upgraded most of our facilities in recent years with more to come at the end of this year."