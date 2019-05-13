Local sporting club needs a lift

AFTER sustaining damage in the January floods, the beloved Proserpine Golf Club needs a bit of a leg-up.

Club manager Paul Nicol said the club had lost 11 weeks of trade since Christmas, due to heavy and consistent rains.

The Australian Golf Industry Council is calling on Member for Dawson George Christensen and his rivals prior to the May 18 election, as part of the national Pitch In: Grow Community Golf initiative.

As part of the campaign, AGIC chairman Gavin Kirkman is asking MPs and candidates to get behind golf and support "these great places and people in the sport”.

The campaign is a new endeavour by the golf sector designed to improve the capability and sustainability of golf clubs and facilities around the nation, making the game easier for more Australians to access, learn and play.

Proserpine Golf Club is seeking $145,000 for upgrades and Mr Nicol says they are always on the lookout for grants for the club, which was hit particularly hard in January when it was closed for three weeks.

Mr Kirkman said golf facilities were more than just a place for playing golf.

"They are community hubs that include a place for weddings, birthdays, funerals and charitable events - they are a place for everybody to use and enjoy,” he said.

AGIC said although Pitch In was about supporting golf, it was also about highlighting what a golf course could do to be a better contributor to the Queensland community.

Proserpine Golf Club is focused on boosting community use and aims to improve amenities for women and girls, wanting to encourage greater female participation.

Although heavy rains happen every year, Mr Nicol said this season had been "up there” with some of the worst and it came at a time when it was just starting to get back on its feet following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The course incurs damage every time we get these consistent rains,” he said.

Mr Nicol said the club was lucky to have a lot of good volunteers who helped out and that coming into the winter months it would start to get busy, with the North Queensland Fleece Championships not far on the horizon.

AGIC said MPs and candidates in marginal seats had been contacted directly, highlighting "shovel-ready” projects that needed immediate assistance in their electorates, including North and Central Queensland.