Local swimmers make waves in Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim

OCEAN SWIM: Swimmers plunge into the crystal clear waters of Whitehaven Beach for the ocean swim in the 2018 Hamilton Island Triathlon.

OCEAN SWIM: Swimmers plunge into the crystal clear waters of Whitehaven Beach for the ocean swim in the 2018 Hamilton Island Triathlon. Hamilton Island Photography

SURROUNDED by flawless Whitsunday views, more than 250 swimmers plunged into crystal clear waters for the 10th anniversary of the 2018 Whitehaven Beach Ocean Swim on Sunday.

Three races provided ample opportunity for swimmers of all ages and levels to compete including the 2km event, the 750m and Anything Goes and the 350 Junior swim.

Hamilton Island Endurance Series race director Steve Jackson said swim conditions were the best they've ever been, which mad it easier for all athletes who participated.

"We were really happy with how the event went. The conditions were excellent,” Jackson said.

"We have some really high level athletes, but we also have people who use it as their first every triathlon or ocean swim.

"So while the course is challenging, it highlights Hamilton Island and caters for all ages and abilities.”

Bowen young gun and Cannonvale Cannon Eden Hedges, 16, claimed victory in the women's category, edging out Olympic legend and Hamilton Island Triathlon ambassador Susie O'Neill by 13 seconds.

Kylee Maldon came in three seconds behind O'Neill to take third place.

Fellow Cannons Jacob Bell and Remy Hedges also made waves in their respective categories as Bell claimed the 350m junior boys division title and the younger Hedges placed third in the junior girls division.

Dane Farrell crossed the finish three seconds ahead of 2016 Olympian Ryan Fisher in the 2km men's category, with Connor Burrows following close behind.

Jed Boxall led Glenn Bourke and Steve Slack-Smith over the line with a five-minute buffer in the 750m men's division, while Amanda Scotney claimed the women's title ahead of Kate Thomson and Alexandra Cahill.