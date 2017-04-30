Local takes third at Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon

Third place winner in the marathon, Justin Knight-Gray, in action this morning.

JUBILEE Pocket local Justin Knight-Gray has placed third in the Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon.

Knight-Gray ran the Dent Island course in 3:57:49 and said it was a "great time because it is a very challenging course".

The winner of the race was Brisbane based athlete Leif Mawson who Knight-Gray met at the Airlie Beach 5km parkrun event.

The pair teamed up to contest the Whitehaven Beach half marathon last year and this year Knight-Gray threw down the challenge of the Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon.

Justin Knight-Gray (far left) and the Whitsunday mainlanders at the Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon this morning.

"We just keep in contact and talk a lot about training and I convinced him to come up and give it a go," he said.

Knight-Gray said he kept pace with Mawson for the first kilometre but dropped back as he didn't want to push himself too early.

"I just stuck at a comfortable pace which averaged out 5.44 a kilometre. That is my comfort zone where I can sit and cruise," he said.

Happy with his time, Knight-Gray was quick to emphasise the importance of his own personal running challenge.

"Two years ago I was happy with running 5km, last year I did half marathon series and this year I am going full marathons," Knight-Gray said.

"For me its just a personal challenge to see where I am at with my running.

"Its pushing myself and pushing the envelope of my ability."

A screen shot of Justin Knight-Gray's Strava account showing his third placed time in the Hamilton Island Hilly Marathon.

"With doing a race like this it's more mental ability more than physical ability, it mind power," Knight-Gray said.

Knight-Gray said more than his own personal achievement he was most proud of all the local Whitsunday athletes that got out to Hamilton island this morning and gave it a go.

"I want them to see that with a bit of training and dedication you can achieve anything," Knight-Gray said.