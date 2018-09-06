Local Tourism Leaders unite to promote travel sector

TWO passionate Whitsunday locals have been selected for the Young Tourism Leaders Program promoting the unknown opportunities of the tourism industry.

Hamilton Island Yacht Clubs Tariq Mohomed and Discovery Holiday Parks' Michael Quigley have stepped up to the plate, sharing their experiences and how they achieved management status in the tourism sector.

The Young Tourism Leaders Program provides a platform for tourism employees to engage with school students to promote tourism careers and actively connect with the tourism industry to promote the skills and talents which young tourism professionals offer.

As the Yacht Club Food and Beverage manager, Mr Mohomed said the program allowed him to give back to an industry that had given so much to him.

"Personally, I absolutely love it. I can see that there is so much potential and scope for growth and I think the benefit with being in North Queensland is that it has so much to offer,” he said.

"There are so many avenues in this industry, from the beautiful beaches to the tropical forests to everything in between.

"I've come to realise that especially for youth in today's day and age, all that personal interaction is required to make an impact, especially where they can meet people who are living examples of what the industry has to offer.”

Mr Quigley, general manager of Airlie Beach Discover Holiday Parks, had the opportunity to speak to students at the Proserpine State High School Careers Expo last month.

"It's all about making young people aware that tourism is one of the only industries that's going ahead leaps and bounds every year,” he said.

"Tourism isn't about being in reception and checking people into hotels. You can be an accountant or a builder or almost any job in the tourism industry.”

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Natassia Wheeler said the program was essential in highlighting the amazing opportunities that come from pursuing a career in the travel sector.

"It is especially encouraging to have two passionate representatives from the Whitsundays selected in the Young Leaders Program who can share their respective career journeys while providing the next generation of leaders with the necessary tools and advice to succeed in the travel industry,” she said.

Mr Mohomed and Mr Quigley join 35 other representatives from around Queensland participating in the Young Tourism Leaders Program which will run for 12 months.